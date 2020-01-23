e-paper
Home / Cities / Illegal edible oil manufacturing unit raided; one arrested

Illegal edible oil manufacturing unit raided; one arrested

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The police raided an illegal edible oil manufacturing unit located on Tauru road in Panchgaon, Manesar, and seized 89 cartons of bottles from the spot, officials said on Thursday. Each carton had 12 bottles with labels of a well-known brand, the police said.

According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding the illegal unit on Tuesday. “We were informed that a mini truck, which had a registration number belonging to Haryana, was transporting the duplicate edible oil from a factory located on Tauru road in Panchgaon. We immediately decided to raid the premises.”

The police said that during the raid they arrested a man who was loading the mini truck with the cartons. He was identified as Yoginder, a resident of Mewat. The fake edible oil was supplied to various parts of Gurugram and Delhi, the police said.

The police said that they confiscated a plastic tanker (2,000 litre), machines for manufacturing oil, 2,000 bottle caps, 12 rolls of labels of two prominent edible oil brands.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The arrested man told us that the factory was owned by a person who is a resident of Delhi. He is currently not in the city. We are trying to locate him.”

“The factory was using the name of the famous edible oil companies without their permission on the bottles,” the official said. He added that some of the oil bottles have been sent to health department for an examination.

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 103 and 104 of Trade Marks Act at a police station in Gurugram.

The arrested man was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to police custody, the police said.

