Illegal encroachments: LIT razes over 50 shanties in Model Town extension

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 01:40 IST

Taking action against illegal encroachments in Model Town Extension Part-1, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) razed over 50 shanties amid heavy police deployment on Monday.

The LIT had earlier carried out an anti-encroachment drive here in the month of July, stating that around 1.25 acres is under encroachment. However, a few residents sought more time to vacate the land themselves. But as they failed to vacate around 1,800 yards, the LIT was forced to carry out another demolition drive.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam was present at the spot to oversee the operations, as last time, a few encroachers had created ruckus during the drive.

When contacted, Balasubramaniam said, “No encroachments will be allowed on LIT’s land. Drives against encroachers will continue in the coming days too. The state government had earlier announced a one-time settlement (OTS) policy, giving residents a chance to submit their pending dues for plot allotment. LIT will be taking possession of the properties of those who failed to clear their dues.”