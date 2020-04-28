Illegal operations at sabzi mandi: Ludhiana market committee cancels licences of seven arhtiyas

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:01 IST

Amid row over mass gatherings at the main vegetable market and illegal operations of a few arhtiyas putting lives of people at risk, the market committee has cancelled licences of seven arhtiyas, caught selling vegetables and fruits during night hours and on days declared closed by the administration.

As per officials, licences were cancelled on recommendations of committee chairman Darshan Lal (Laddoo) Baweja on Tuesday after notices were served on the arhtiyas in the past. Committee secretary Deepak Sharma said the arhtiyas whose licences had been cancelled included Walia and Sons, Nitish Fruit Company, Shivam Trading Company, Laksh Trading Company, Ashok Kumar and Company, Chaman Lal-Prem Nath and Om Prakash-Pradeep Kumar.

Baweja said they had received complaints that some arhtiyas were involved in illegal operations during night hours and closed days. For reducing rush at the market due to Covid-19 fear, it had been decided that arhtiyas could sell vegetables and fruits only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the market and sell the same to ward-wise vendors from 4am to 10pm every day at the designated sites as no street vendor is allowed to enter the market.

However, a few videos went viral in the past showing arhtiyas were selling vegetables to street vendors during night. The Basti Jodhewal police had also arrested four vendors, who had purchased vegetables from the market during night hours on April 17. Following investigation, notices were served on the arhtiyas seeking reply. It is the first time that strict action has been taken against the arhtiyas for violating the norms.

FOUR TRUCKS IMPOUNDED UNLOADING BANANAS ILLEGALLY

Baweja said committee officials have confiscated four trucks, owners of which were illegally unloading bananas in the market. Truck owners had got the permission to unload the fruit in Amritsar, but they were unloading the same in Ludhiana. The trucks would be released after charging penalty from owners, the officials added.

A large number of residents visited the market for purchasing vegetables and fruits on Tuesday also defeating the purpose of social distancing. Further, a large number of residents also gathered at the sites, earmarked in every ward for ward-wise suppliers to provide vegetables and fruits to street vendors for onward sale in the city. The administration had earlier announced that no individual resident would be allowed to purchase veggies at these sites.

Baweja said currently the mandi was operating only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to ensure social distancing. However, when the market opens on these days, crowds of people defeating the purpose of the move. He said he would urge the deputy commissioner to open the market for at least six days a week, and ban the entry of street vendors to the market.

Earlier this month, district mandi officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur had tested positive and it is now suspected that virus victim ACP Anil Kohli had also contracted the virus while he was deputed at the mandi. Sub-inspector Arshpreet, her driver ASI Sukhdev Singh and gunman of Kohli had also contracted the virus.