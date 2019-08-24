Illegal structures in Mumbai: Strict action against repeat offenders soon

cities

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will prepare a list of repeat offenders who have been constructing illegal structures in the city and initiate criminal charges against them under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The BMC in its circular issued this week, said that apart from the MPDA Act, it will also make provisions to book repeat offenders under other stringent acts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The circular, a copy of which is with HT, further stated that officials will maintain a register containing notices issued to the owners of the illegal structures as well as to the developers and contractors who carried out the work. Once the individuals are identified, the ward officers will send their names to the deputy commissioner of police of the area.

“Most of the times, there are contractors who are assigned with illegal constructions. Such contracters are involved in the construction of several illegal structures. Once they are identified as a repeated offender, we can take stricter action against them,” said a senior civic official.

Until now, the offenders were booked under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, 1966, and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. BMC officials said that the new circular will now allow criminal procedure against repeated offenders. “Charges under the earlier acts weren’t enough to curb illegal construction in the city. To put a check on illegal constructions, we need to focus on individuals who are involved in illegal constructions instead of just demolishing such structures,” the official said.

