e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Imambada for communal harmony mooted

Imambada for communal harmony mooted

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Raja Jhau Lal Sadbhavna Mission — the body that has been working for communal harmony and national integrity for many years, has proposed to construct an Imambada for communal harmony.

The proposal came from the founder of the mission, Anoop Srivastava, in a meeting held at Imdad Husain karbala in the city on Thursday.

Chief speaker of the meeting, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, spokesman of All-India Shia Personal Law Board, proposed land for constructing the Imambada at Karbala Imdad Hussain.

The proposal was accepted by Asad Hussain, mutwalli, Imdad Hussain karbala and supported by Dr Abbu Tayyab, director, self finance Shia PG College, and Ali Meesam, media in-charge, All India Shia Personal Law Board and others.

Anoop Srivastava and Maulana Yasoob Abbas planned for a library of peace and communal harmony in future.

top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man; rescue op underway
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man; rescue op underway
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities