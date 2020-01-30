Imambada for communal harmony mooted

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:57 IST

LUCKNOW: Raja Jhau Lal Sadbhavna Mission — the body that has been working for communal harmony and national integrity for many years, has proposed to construct an Imambada for communal harmony.

The proposal came from the founder of the mission, Anoop Srivastava, in a meeting held at Imdad Husain karbala in the city on Thursday.

Chief speaker of the meeting, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, spokesman of All-India Shia Personal Law Board, proposed land for constructing the Imambada at Karbala Imdad Hussain.

The proposal was accepted by Asad Hussain, mutwalli, Imdad Hussain karbala and supported by Dr Abbu Tayyab, director, self finance Shia PG College, and Ali Meesam, media in-charge, All India Shia Personal Law Board and others.

Anoop Srivastava and Maulana Yasoob Abbas planned for a library of peace and communal harmony in future.