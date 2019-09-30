Imposter cops strikes again, dupe elderly woman in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

In yet another incident of street robbery, two con men posing as cops duped an elderly woman of her costly ornaments by putting her in fear of falling prey to chain snatchers in Vikas Nagar area here on Monday morning, police said.

The imposters narrated a false story to the woman that she should cover her ornaments as miscreants might rob them. As soon as the woman removed her gold chain from the neck, the miscreants disappear with the jewellery by replacing it with fake one, they said.

On Monday, Anita Ahuja, a resident of Vikas Nagar, was on morning walk near her house when two people riding on a bike intercepted her few metres before a road crossing, asking to cover her ornaments as criminals were on prowl in the area and she could fell prey to them, said Dheeraj Shukla, inspector of Vikas Nagar police station.

“The imposters asked her to remove her gold bangles and wrapped it in a paper before handing it over back to her. On returning home, she found that bangles were replaced with the fake ones. We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the complaint of the woman and probing the matter,” Shukla said.

Since June 16, at least five incidents on the same pattern have occurred and criminals have robbed a city doctor’s wife, a dentist, a retired government official and a small-time trader in the city. Moreover, as many as 15 such incidents were reported from different parts of the city mainly trans-Gomti area in the past six months. The imposters’ acts were captured in close circuit television cameras (CCTV) multiple times but the city police have failed to nab them.

On June 28, the similar incident happened with Mahanagar resident, Raj Dulari Mishra when she was on her morning walk near her house.

On the same pattern, two imposters duped of ₹35,000 and gold rings from a Deoria based dentist Sachin Jaiswal when he was going to his friend’s house in Gomti Nagar extension on Sunday morning.

Similarly, two criminals rgeted a 75-year-old retired IFFCO official, Chandra Prakash while he was on morning walk near his house in South City under PGI police station limits. The imposters took away his diamond ring worth over ₹two lakh in the name of checking after invoking fear that one elderly has been robbed and murdered in a near-by locality.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said that police teams were working to trace the gangs as well as trying to sensitize people to remain alert about such fraudsters. He said that people should be aware that why police personnel would ask to remove jewellery or frisk any pedestrian without any reason.

Past incidents

Feb 21, 2019: A police personnel’s mother was duped of her ornaments worth several thousand by two imposter cops near the office Inspector General (IG) of Police, Lucknow range, in Gomti Nagar.

Jan 23, 2019: Woman teacher Chitra Mehrotra duped of her jewellery in Vipul Khand, Gomti Nagar.

Jan 18, 2019: A youth was duped of by two fraudsters near Munsipulia, Indira Nagar.

Dec 29, 2018: A Raebareli resident Chand was duped of ₹ 97,000 by two fraudsters posing as cops in Rakabganj, Bazarkhala.

Dec 2, 2018: Posing as cops, two imposters took away ₹ 50,000 from a family welfare department clerk in Chowk.

Nov 26, 2018: Two elderly women were duped by fake cops in Gomti Nagar within 20 minutes

Oct 10, 2018: Elderly women Munni Devi was conned of her ornaments by fake cops near Arbindo Park in Indira Nagar.

Feb 4, 2018: Posing as policemen, a gang of fraudsters duped of gold ornaments from a city trader Prakash’s mother Leelawati (76) outside her Green Heights apartments in Hussainganj.

Dec 7, 2017: Two imposters stopped the car of a senior citizen, Krishna Murari and his wife Kiran near their house in Sector B, Aliganj on December 8 and duped of gold ornaments fearing them of criminal gang on prowl in area.

Dec 8, 2017: Imposters wearing police uniform targeted a medical agency’s salesman, Ram Varan, when he was carrying cash around ₹ 1 lakh collected from his clients.

Dec 9, 2017: Two youths in police uniform intercepted retired SDM Shyam Saran Srivastava in Krishna Nagar when he was returning to his house in Manas Nagar from market.

Dec 9, 2017: An elderly woman, Beena Nigam was duped of similarly in Aliganj when she was returning to her Chandganj residence from the market in Aliganj.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST