Improve your int’l rankings, HRD min tells varsities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:31 IST

Govt to come up with new education policy soon, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday said the government would come up with a new education policy soon and exhorted universities to work hard to improve their international rankings.

The minister was at Lucknow University to inaugurate a research chair set up in the name of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Addressing the gathering, Pokhriyal said: “Only three Indian institutions are among the top 200 globally while only 23 Indian institutions are among the top 1,000 globally.”

“Universities must strive hard to improve their international ranking. For this, they must encourage more research work,” he added.

The HRD minister informed that the Centre has shortlisted 20 educational institutions (both private and government) that would be promoted at the international level.

Pokhriyal also asserted that the government is trying to take education standards in the country to such a level that students do not have to go abroad for higher education.

On the occasion, the minister also informed that the government would soon come up with a new education policy.

“For framing this new education policy, the government has even consulted more than a lakh gram pradhans,” said Pokhriyal.

The union minister also talked about the world’s changing perspective about India.

“Before 2014, India was perceived as a corrupt and backward nation. But much has changed between 2014 and 2019. Now, globally India is looked upon as an emerging power and a developing nation,” asserted Pokhriyal.

The union minister also talked about scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ campaigns.

He also pointed out that after the Prime Minister’s efforts, yoga was now being practiced in 199 countries.

Pokhriyal congratulated Lucknow University for giving a meritorious student Ritu Srivastava, who is mission director of Chandrayaan-2.

Srivastava belongs to Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow. Earlier, she was deputy operations director for Mangalyan Mars Mission.

Pokhriyal also assured support to Lucknow University for its centenary year celebrations that would begin from November 25 this year and conclude on the same date next year.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 21:31 IST