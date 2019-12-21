In a first, Himachal signs agreement with Delhi to sell Yamuna water share for Rs 21 crore a year

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:02 IST

In a first, the Himachal Pradesh government has signed an agreement with its Delhi counterpart and sold its share of Yamuna water for Rs 21 crore a year.

The agreement for the sale of Himachal’s share of Yamuna river water to Delhi was signed by state secretary, irrigation and public health, RN Batta, and Delhi principal secretary Manisha Saxena in the national capital on Friday.

According to the multi-state agreement of 1994, Batta said that Himachal Pradesh gets 3% share of the Yamuna river water. This share remained unclaimed since 1994. It was on the request of the Delhi government that the Himachal Pradesh cabinet decided to sell the state’s share to it.

As a result, the Himachal Pradesh government will get Rs 21 crore per year.

In a press release, Batta said that this is for the first time in the country that such an agreement has been signed between two states.