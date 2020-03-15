In native village, Goa governor goes down memory lane

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 20:34 IST

It was a nostalgic moment for Goa governor Satyapal Malik when he visited his native village Hisawda in Baghpat on Sunday. Village women showered flowers on him as he arrived to a red carpet welcome and locals danced to drumbeats.

Malik offered puja at the ancient Shiv temple of the village where women and girls lined up to greet him.

When a few young girls tried to touch his feet, Malik stopped them, saying, “Betiyan pair nahin chhoonti hai (daughters don’t touch feet).”

He also visited his ancestral house, popularly known as haveli.

“The most nostalgic moment of the day was when I entered my paternal house, stirring up memories of my childhood and the time spent with family members,” said Malik.

He talked about how difficult his early years were as he lost his father when he was only a year and a half old. He said he worked hard and many villagers and family members helped him.

“I lost my father at a very tender age. Therefore, I used to receive sympathy and help from every elder person in village and they became my mentors,” the Goa governor said, addressing a gathering.

Malik also met his friend Jagat Singh, who participated in student politics with him at the Meerut College during the 1960s.

“We did our student politics together and Malik saheb was two years senior to me,” said Singh, recalling how the group worked for students’ union election and the time when Malik was elected its president in 1969.

A tent was put up in a corner of the village and members of the organising committee felicitated the Goa governor with a big garland.

Visibly happy, Malik assured the villagers that he would try and do his best to fulfil their demands for development and other activities.

Villagers demanded a bank branch, construction of roads and a girls’ college. He advised them to first sit together and end disputes on selection of a place for these facilities as doing so will help expedite developmental activities.

Describing Goa as one of the best tourist destinations in India, he invited villagers as guests at Raj Bhawan but added, “First confirm the dates for availability of accommodation.” In response, the villagers had a hearty laugh.

He also told the gathering how he was involved in removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir when he was posted there as governor.

He criticised the leadership of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

He claimed people were not happy with them and therefore, no one came out in their support after their arrest.

People cheered as he appreciated the role of Jammu and Kashmir police during and after removal of Article 370.