The ruling AIADMK and the BJP on Friday night signed the poll pact agreement.
In poll-pact agreement, AIADMK allots 20 assembly seats to BJP

  • The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 AM IST

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has allotted 20 assembly seats and a Lok Sabha by-poll seat in Kanyakumari to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the poll pact agreement signed between the two parties on Friday night.

The agreement was signed by AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami along with Tamil Nadu BJP state president L Murugan and state election in-charge CT Ravi. The AIADMK will work for the BJP candidate in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, the release said.

Also read: Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK - Veerappa Moily


The seat fell vacant after Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passed away due to Covid-19 last year. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, BJP veteran Pon Radhakrishnan lost to H Vasanthakumar.

The list of constituencies is yet to be decided for the 234 assembly seats and the lone by-poll seat in a single phase on April 6.

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.

The party also released its first list of six candidates on Friday which included Palaniswami and Paneerselvam who are seeking to be re-elected from the stronghold constituencies.

For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Bank staff dupes 73-year-old, flees with 1.3 crore

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Andheri police launched a manhunt for a female employee of a private bank for allegedly cheating a 73-year-old man to the tune of 1.3 crore by befriending him after she realised that he had substantial amount invested in fixed deposits with her bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced its tie-up with WheelTug which will provide the electric taxiing system. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After IndiGo, SpiceJet opts for electric taxiing to save fuel

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Experts say the electric taxiing system helps reduce emissions, save fuel and improve efficiency of ground operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani at Elgar Parishad in Pune on Saturday (January 30). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Elgar Parishad 2021: Sharjeel Usmani moves Bombay HC to quash FIR

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:02 AM IST
In his petition Usmani claimed the FIR was a political gimmick by advocate Pradeep Gawade, regional secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut refutes allegations by Kalina woman

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday refuted the allegations of stalking and harassment made against him by a Kalina-based psychologist and informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the petitioner was like a daughter to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
chandigarh news

Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the constitution of an enforcement directorate, mining, under the command of a senior police officer with adequate police force at his command to take action against illegal mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
chandigarh news

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February. Altogether, in six months, over 2,20,000 tests have been conducted at the city airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
chandigarh news

Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray travels without mask to Nashik amid Covid-19 surge

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray travelled without wearing a mask and even asked former Nashik mayor Ashok Murtadak to remove his mask when he came to greet him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body shuts restaurant after 10 of 35 staff test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The infected 10 staff members were shifted to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo facility and high-risk contacts of the positive patients were traced and quarantined in an slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Jogeshwari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Phase 3 of vaccination: Mumbai crosses 50,000-mark in 5 days

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:41 AM IST
22,158 citizens got the vaccine on Friday, taking count to 58,104 citizens — 52,777 aged above 60 years and 5,327 aged 45 years and above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oval Maidan. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Cricket academy using Oval Maidan despite ban, claim residents

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The Churchgate residents have complained that a sports academy has been continuing its operations at Oval Maidan, despite a letter from the deputy-director of sports, on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders, to discontinue all sporting activities on all maidans
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared. ((Pratik Chorge/HT Photo))
patna news

More staff, SOPs in line to get senior citizens to vaccination centres in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • The low footfall has prompted the state to mobilise more technical manpower so that senior citizens do not have to wait for vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
