In poll-pact agreement, AIADMK allots 20 assembly seats to BJP

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has allotted 20 assembly seats and a Lok Sabha by-poll seat in Kanyakumari to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the poll pact agreement signed between the two parties on Friday night.

The agreement was signed by AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami along with Tamil Nadu BJP state president L Murugan and state election in-charge CT Ravi. The AIADMK will work for the BJP candidate in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, the release said.

The seat fell vacant after Congress MP H Vasanthakumar passed away due to Covid-19 last year. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, BJP veteran Pon Radhakrishnan lost to H Vasanthakumar.

The list of constituencies is yet to be decided for the 234 assembly seats and the lone by-poll seat in a single phase on April 6.

The AIADMK has already allotted 23 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and talks with other parties in the alliance are underway.

The party also released its first list of six candidates on Friday which included Palaniswami and Paneerselvam who are seeking to be re-elected from the stronghold constituencies.