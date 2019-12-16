e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cities / India-Sri Lanka T20 match ticket sale starts from December 17

India-Sri Lanka T20 match ticket sale starts from December 17

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will officially open ticket sales for the forthcoming India-Sri Lanka Twenty-20 international from Tuesday. The city will host the third and final t20 match of the series on January 10. First two t20s’ will be played at Guwahati, January 5 and Indore, January 7. Fans can procure tickets via the two options; online via www.bookmyshow.com and PYC Hindu Gymkhana, off Bhandarkar road and the MCA’s International Stadium, Gahunje. Counters at both venues will be open between 10 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the tickets rates are as follows; West Stand and East Stand (Rs 800); South Upper (Rs 1,100); South Lower (Rs 2,000); South West & South East stand (Rs 1,750); North West and North East Stand (Rs 1,750); North Stand (Rs 2,000); South Pavilion Stand A & B (Rs 3,500). Corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 12 seats per box can be availed at Rs 6,00,000 each. For information of tickets contact 74149 20950 / 74149 20951.

Dates to remember

MCA stadium, Gahunje

December 21, 2011: Soft launch followed by the first ever Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh

April 1, 2012: MCA Stadium inaugurated

April 8, 2012: First-ever match; Kings XI Punjab v Pune Warriors, IPL Season 5

December 20, 2012: First-ever international T-20; India v England

October 13, 2013: First-ever ODI; India v Australia

November 9, 2015: BCCI grants MCA, Stadium Test status

February 9, 2016: Second T20 International; India v Sri Lanka

February 24, 2016: First-ever Ranji Trophy Final

January 15, 2017: Second ODI, India v England

February 23, 2017: Pune’s first ever Test Match; India v Australia

October 25, 2017: Third ODI, India v New Zealand

October 27, 2018: Fourth ODI, India v West Indies

October 10, 2019: Second Test Match, India v South Africa

top news
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities