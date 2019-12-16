India-Sri Lanka T20 match ticket sale starts from December 17

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:08 IST

Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will officially open ticket sales for the forthcoming India-Sri Lanka Twenty-20 international from Tuesday. The city will host the third and final t20 match of the series on January 10. First two t20s’ will be played at Guwahati, January 5 and Indore, January 7. Fans can procure tickets via the two options; online via www.bookmyshow.com and PYC Hindu Gymkhana, off Bhandarkar road and the MCA’s International Stadium, Gahunje. Counters at both venues will be open between 10 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the tickets rates are as follows; West Stand and East Stand (Rs 800); South Upper (Rs 1,100); South Lower (Rs 2,000); South West & South East stand (Rs 1,750); North West and North East Stand (Rs 1,750); North Stand (Rs 2,000); South Pavilion Stand A & B (Rs 3,500). Corporate boxes with a seating capacity of 12 seats per box can be availed at Rs 6,00,000 each. For information of tickets contact 74149 20950 / 74149 20951.

Dates to remember

MCA stadium, Gahunje

December 21, 2011: Soft launch followed by the first ever Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh

April 1, 2012: MCA Stadium inaugurated

April 8, 2012: First-ever match; Kings XI Punjab v Pune Warriors, IPL Season 5

December 20, 2012: First-ever international T-20; India v England

October 13, 2013: First-ever ODI; India v Australia

November 9, 2015: BCCI grants MCA, Stadium Test status

February 9, 2016: Second T20 International; India v Sri Lanka

February 24, 2016: First-ever Ranji Trophy Final

January 15, 2017: Second ODI, India v England

February 23, 2017: Pune’s first ever Test Match; India v Australia

October 25, 2017: Third ODI, India v New Zealand

October 27, 2018: Fourth ODI, India v West Indies

October 10, 2019: Second Test Match, India v South Africa