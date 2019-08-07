Indian Forest Service officer goes missing from Ramnagar

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:20 IST

A senior officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) was missing since he left his official residence in Ramnagar on the outskirts of Varanasi on August 2, the police said.

KV Subbarao, 57, who has been posted in the Kashi Wildlife Division for the last five years, told his family that he was going to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi that day but did not return, the police added.

Police said his son Vishal informed the police that Subbarao was missing since August 2 and he filed a complaint in this regard.

Circle officer, Kotwali, Brijnandan Rai confirmed the complaint was registered and the matter was being investigated.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 23:20 IST