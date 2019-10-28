Indian Navy rescues 17 fishermen on boat off Mumbai coast

cities

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:44 IST

The Indian Navy on Saturday rescued 17 fishermen after their boat broke down in the high sea, off the city coast, owing to wind speed of 45 knots. The Navy used Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg, a frigate of the western fleet deployed in the Arabian Sea, to rescue the fishermen.

Navy officials said they got an alert around 5pm after the fishermen’s boat, Vaishno Devi Mata, developed an engine failure and started flooding. “The boat was tied to an ONGC platform in the vicinity. ONGC personnel on the platform also attempted to rescue the fishermen using ropes, but were able to pull out only one of them to safety before the rope parted,” said commander Mehul Karnik, chief public relations officer of defence. SCI ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, also attempted to tow the fishing boat to safety, but found it difficult in the severe weather condition, added Karnik. The fishermen alerted the Maharashtra Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai and the message was forwarded to the Navy and other nearby vessels, said Karnik.

INS Teg, which was returning from its deployment spot in the Arabian Sea a few miles away, was diverted towards the fishing boat, said the officer. “All fishermen were brought to the Mumbai coast and are in good health,” said Karnik.

