e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Indian Navy rescues 17 fishermen on boat off Mumbai coast

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:44 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian Navy on Saturday rescued 17 fishermen after their boat broke down in the high sea, off the city coast, owing to wind speed of 45 knots. The Navy used Indian Naval Ship (INS) Teg, a frigate of the western fleet deployed in the Arabian Sea, to rescue the fishermen.

Navy officials said they got an alert around 5pm after the fishermen’s boat, Vaishno Devi Mata, developed an engine failure and started flooding. “The boat was tied to an ONGC platform in the vicinity. ONGC personnel on the platform also attempted to rescue the fishermen using ropes, but were able to pull out only one of them to safety before the rope parted,” said commander Mehul Karnik, chief public relations officer of defence. SCI ship Urja, which was in the vicinity, also attempted to tow the fishing boat to safety, but found it difficult in the severe weather condition, added Karnik. The fishermen alerted the Maharashtra Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai and the message was forwarded to the Navy and other nearby vessels, said Karnik.

INS Teg, which was returning from its deployment spot in the Arabian Sea a few miles away, was diverted towards the fishing boat, said the officer. “All fishermen were brought to the Mumbai coast and are in good health,” said Karnik.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:44 IST

top news
ISIS leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’: Donald Trump
ISIS leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’: Donald Trump
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops near Line of Control
PM Modi celebrates Diwali with troops near Line of Control
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM, Dushyant Chautala his deputy
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM recalls ‘mature role’ by parties after 2010 ruling
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Cyclone Kyarr intensifies to super cyclonic storm, Coast Guard on alert
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Saudi hosts ‘Davos in desert’ as outrage fades over Khashoggi murder
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
Virender Sehwag has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
PM Modi’s $5 trillion economy goal powerful vision: World Bank chief
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities