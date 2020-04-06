e-paper
Indians visiting friends and relatives after lifting of lockdown will help recovery of travel sector: Centre Asia Pacific Aviation

Indians visiting friends and relatives after lifting of lockdown will help recovery of travel sector: Centre Asia Pacific Aviation

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:22 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Visiting friends and relatives (VFR), after the lockdown is lifted, will help the Indian travel segment which is likely to see a very slow recovery after the lockdown ends.

According to a report by aviation think tank- Centre Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), VFR traffic would normally be the first to pick-up as friends and families would seek to re-unite after months of separation. However, CAPA said that health concerns associated with travel may limit this segment, especially senior citizens.

However, CAPA has predicted that discretionary international leisure travel may take even longer as it will be impacted by the weak economy.

