Big hospitals in Indore allowed to vaccinate up to 500 people per day, says health official

Indore’s chief medical health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia on Saturday said that big hospitals in the district have now been allowed to vaccinate up to 500 people in a single day to step up the fight against the coronavirus disease. “Small institutions are allowed to vaccinate 250 people a day and big hospitals are allowed up to 500.” ANI quoted Jadia as saying.

The officer also said that the Covid-19 positive cases in the city witnessed an increase of 8.9 per cent. “A surge of 8.9% was recorded in Covid positive cases. The mortality rate has witnessed a decline,” he added.

Also read | With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year

Jadia’s remarks came after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, earlier in the day, affirmed that the growing number of Covid-19 cases in Indore and Bhopal is a reason for concern. “Corona cases are rising in the state. Hike in cases in Indore & Bhopal is a matter of concern. Awareness programs are being carried out for cities reporting over 10 cases. Truck movement will continue from Maharashtra, but people will undergo temperature check,” Chouhan said while talking to reporters, as reported by news agency ANI.

The chief minister, during a meeting with state officials on Friday, had said that night curfew might be imposed in Indore and Bhopal to prevent the transmission of the diseases, according to news reports by PTI. “Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,” PTI quoted Chouhan as saying.

Indore remains the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh with 61,642 Covid-19 cases and 940 deaths so far, of which 219 cases and one new death were reported on Friday. Also, with 131 new recoveries on Friday, total recoveries reached 59,174 patients, according to the latest data from the state’s directorate of health services.

Watch | Covid update: USA to help boost India's vaccine production; Oxford jab row

As far as vaccination is concerned, Indore has vaccinated 99 per cent of its essential workers with a first dose and 63 per cent of its essential workers with a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. So far, 136,938 beneficiaries, including the general public, have been inoculated in the district.