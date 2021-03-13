With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year
Continuing the steady surge of daily infections, Mumbai on Saturday recorded 1,709 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest this year. Maharashtra reported 15,602 fresh cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the state is reporting over 15,000 cases. On Friday, 15,817 infections were reported.
All districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is seeing an unprecedented surge of fresh infections since February. The last time the state witnessed these many daily infections was in September-October when the pandemic was at its peak in the state. The surge comes on the day India registered 24,882 new infections across the states, which is also the highest single-day spike this year.
India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases
In the last 24 hours, 7,467 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra which is less than half of the number of new infections, and thus contributing a huge chunk to the number of active Covid-19 cases.
While several districts of Maharashtra have imposed restrictions on the movement of people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to enforce any restriction, apart from general Covid-19 guidelines. On Saturday, Aurangabad district administration decided to impose weekend lockdowns until further orders. From March 15, a strict lockdown will be there in Nagpur. However, people are still crowding especially before a place is scheduled to go under lockdown, as people are flocking to markets to hoard essentials, though essential services will be allowed during lockdown.
In Munbai city, apartments and highrises are the hotspots, while slums have reported comparatively fewer number of infections in the last two months. In districts, general disobeyance to social distancing rules, reopening of establishments, pandemic fatigue have been identified as factors contributing to the rise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let the truth win': Zomato delivery man denies assaulting woman in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers without masks, not heeding Covid-19 protocols could be deboarded: Centre
- This comes days after a Delhi High Court judge Justice C Hari Shankar issued a set of guidelines that empowers airline crew to offload any passenger not wearing their masks properly and to be put on a ‘no-fly’ list if they exhibit ‘stubborn reluctance’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra over border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Raut calls for all-party visit to Belgaum for 'attack on Marathi people'
- His remarks came a day after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in Belgaum also known as Belgavi, had blackened and removed signages and hoardings written in Marathi language.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19
- API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses
- Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO
- He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox