'Close all Jawed Habib centres in Indore or else…': BJP MLA warns of protests

All saloons run by Jawed Habib in Indore should be closed within 48 hours, BJP leader and MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, warned on Friday, as the celebrity hair stylist found himself in trouble over a clip from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar in which he is seen spitting on a woman’s hair during a workshop.

Failure to shut all Jawed Habib centres in the city will result in an agitation, Vijayvargiya warned.

The politician took to Twitter to demand closure of all saloons and centres of the hairstylist in Indore. “This video is for all responsible administrative officers of the city, including collector, commissioner, police commissioner, among others. Recently we saw a video in which hair stylist Jawed Habib invited a woman, Puja Gupta, on the stage, and spat on her hair while styling it. I strongly object to this act, and request you all that at least in Indore, within 48 hours, all Jawed Habib centres should be closed,” he said.

Vijayvargiya further said that he has taken a ‘resolve’ not to let the hair stylist operate any centre in Madhya Pradesh’s largest city. “I once again request you all that within the next two days, all his institutes in Indore be shut,” the BJP leader said.

Akash Vijayvargiya, the son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, made headlines in June 2019, when he assaulted an Indore Municipal Corporation official with a cricket bat.

Incidentally, Jawed Habib, too, is a leader of the BJP. He joined the party in April 2019 during Lok Sabha elections that year.

