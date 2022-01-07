NCW summons Jawed Habib for spitting on woman's hair; asks him to explain his action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday issued a summon notice to popular hair stylist Jawed Habib after a video showing him spit on a woman while styling her hair went viral on social media. In the notice, the commission has asked Habib to appear before the body on January 11 to explain his action.

In the notice, the NCW also ordered Uttar Pradesh police to probe the veracity of the purported video. "If there is a scarcity of water, use saliva," the hairstylist can be heard saying in the video as he spits and continues to comb her hair.

The incident took place at Habib's workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

In the notice, the NCW said it has taken a serious note of the incident; "Therefore, you are directed to appear before the Commission in-person on 11.01.2022 at 12.30PM for deposition of your statement," it stated.

As the video went viral on social media, with netizens criticising the hairstylist, he has now apologised for his action. "Some words spoken by me have hurt people. I want to say one thing that these are professional workshops and are long shows and when they are long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from my heart. Please forgive me. Sorry," he said in a video message.

The noted hairstylist, Jawed Habib operates more than 850 salons and around 65 hair academies across 115 cities across India.

In 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).