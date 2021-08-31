Entire adult population in Indore vaccinated with first dose of Covid jab: MP CM

The entire targeted population of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been inoculated with the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Tuesday. “I want to congratulate the people of Indore as 100% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine,” he told news agency ANI.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that the district administration had set the goal of administering as many as 28,07,559 beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease, and till now, a total of 28,08,212 citizens have received the first jab – surpassing the target. “Indore is the only district in the country, among the regions with a population above 10 lakh, to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Moreover, of the 28,08,212 eligible persons of the city who received the coronavirus vaccines, roughly 10 lakh had been administered with both doses of the vaccine, Singh further told PTI.

According to a statement by the directorate of health services, MP, which was shared on its profile in Hindi, Chouhan, during his stay in Indore on August 26, had asked for the milestone to be achieved in this month itself.

गत 26 अगस्त को मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा इन्दौर प्रवास के दौरान दिए गए निर्देशों का सौ फ़ीसदी पालन हो गया है। उल्लेखनीय है कि मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने इंदौर प्रवास के दौरान आयोजित कार्यक्रम में अगस्त माह में ही शत-प्रतिशत टीकाकरण पूरा करने का आग्रह किया था। — DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH SERVICES, MP (@healthminmp) August 31, 2021

Singh gave credit to “all citizens, public representatives, media personnel and government servants engaged in vaccination work of Indore district.”

The news comes on the day India crossed its previous milestone of inoculating 1 crore vaccine doses in a single-day after 1.09 crore people were given the jabs on Tuesday, according to data available on the CoWIN portal.

Meanwhile, last week it was reported that the samples of two Covid-19 recovered patients were found infected with the highly virulent Delta Plus strain – the subtype of the Delta variant. A 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found to have contracted the strain, Indore’s nodal officer for the prevention of Covid-19, Dr Amit Malakar, told PTI.

Their samples were collected and sent to the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi in July. Malakar further stated that both the patients have been vaccinated and have recovered from the infection as well. This marked the first cases of the Delta Plus strain in Indore.