Indore reports first cases of Delta Plus variant, both were vaccinated

A Madhya Pradesh health department official from Indore on Wednesday said that genome sequencing of samples collected from two Covid-19 recovered patients from Indore revealed that they were infected with the Delta Plus variant.

The samples were collected from a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man and were sent to the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control in July. Dr Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for the prevention of Covid-19 in the district told news agency PTI.

Malakar also said that these were Indore’s first Delta plus cases. He said that Indore earlier saw cases of the Delta variant. He further added that both of them have been vaccinated and have also recovered. The Indore health department collected samples of 88 persons who came in contact with the duo and have also sent them for testing.

Indore has reported 153,046 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 1,391 patients have died of the infection.