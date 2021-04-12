Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore: 22 Covid-19 containment zones set up, death toll crosses 1,000


Indore: With 923 new cases, Indore's Covid-19 caseload went up to 79,434, while the death toll has been mounted to 1,005 as of Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Covid-19: People in Indore stand in a queue to take "Remdesiver" injections at the wholesale market of medicine ' Dawa Bazar in Indore. (ANI)

The numbers of Covid-19 containment zones have increased to 22 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday. With 923 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 79,434, while the death toll has been mounted to 1,005 as of Sunday.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Setya told ANI, "If we look at the percentage of the last one week, then about 18 per cent of the tested samples are coming Covid-19 positive."

Dr Setya said the numbers of beds are being increased in hospitals, about six thousand beds are available out of which about 80 per cent are full. He said the occupancy of hospital beds has been increased.

Talking about the quarantine centres in the city, the CMO said, "A Covid Care Center at Dattatreya Hospital has been converted into quarantine centre which is able to accommodate up to 50 people. However, efforts are being done to increase its capacity to 100."

"There are many areas in the city where the number of patients is high, several areas have been converted into micro-containment zones to stop unnecessary movement," the official added.

Amid Mumbai lockdown talk, migrant movement seen on MP route

Indore lockdown: 3-hour relaxation to buy essentials, people visit markets

Indore's MGM Medical College new nodal centre for distribution of Remdesivir

Video shows 2 Indore cops thrashing man for not wearing mask, suspended

The CMO said that contact tracing will be done in the containment zones and the medical team will be looking after the people when necessary.

He urged people to followed Covid-19 protocols and appealed to eligible candidates to be vaccinated.

A day after the extension of the 60-hour lockdown in Indore till April 19, the district administration on Sunday announced to impose a five-day-long corona-curfew in the municipal limits of Indore district.

