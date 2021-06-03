Indore Police seizes 4,500 litres of poisonous liquor, nabs 3

Indore police on Tuesday seized around 4,500 litres of poisonous liquor after conducting a raid on an illegal liquor distillery in a forest area here.

The police also arrested three persons in the case. The accused have been identified as Jitendra, Bharat, and Banti.

Addressing a press conference today, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mhow, Puneet Gehlod, said that the informer had given a tip-off about the operation of an illegal liquor distillery in Banjari village of Khudail police station area.

Acting upon the information, the police nabbed the three accused. However, one of the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Around 4,500 litres of liquor being prepared in 22 drums, including 230 litres in two drums of illegal and poisonous liquor prepared on the spot, was seized.

"Urea was being mixed in the liquor due to which it had become poisonous. It could have killed many people but due to the prompt action by the police. It was caught before reaching the market," the police said.