Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Indore sets national record with over 200,000 people receiving Covid-19 jabs in 1 day: Official
indore news

Indore sets national record with over 200,000 people receiving Covid-19 jabs in 1 day: Official

“We vaccinated over two lakh people on the first day of the mega vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Monday, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district across the country,” Indore District Immunisation Officer Pravin Jadia said.
PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Indore district administration had set up 675 immunization centers where a total of 1,140 sessions of vaccinations were organised from 8 am to 9 pm.(PTI)

Over two lakh people were administered anti-COVID 19 jabs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday which is a national record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country, officials said.

“We vaccinated over two lakh people on the first day of the mega vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Monday, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district across the country,” Indore District Immunisation Officer Pravin Jadia told PTI.

Jadia said the district administration had set a target of vaccinating two lakh people during the day and set up 675 immunization centers where a total of 1,140 sessions of vaccinations were organised from 8 am to 9 pm.

He said 1,200 health department employees administered jabs to people. Indore collector Manish Singh said the final figure of inoculation in the district could be between 2.25 lakh to 2.50 lakh during the day.

"Many technical hurdles were also encountered while registering beneficiaries on the portal. However, with the help of experts and officers sitting in the control room the vaccination continued continuously," he said.

Indore is the worst-affected district by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. As per the official figures, 1.52 lakh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district and 1,376 patients died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus indore
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP