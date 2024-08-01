 Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on August 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on August 1, 2024, is 25.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 23.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 95%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 2, 2024 22.82 °C Moderate rain
August 3, 2024 22.87 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 4, 2024 22.89 °C Very heavy rain
August 5, 2024 25.34 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 26.88 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 25.54 °C Moderate rain
August 8, 2024 22.84 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on August 01, 2024
Indore weather update on August 01, 2024

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Indore / Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On