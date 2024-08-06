Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.86 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024
Aug 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on August 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on August 6, 2024, is 26.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 28.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.69 °C and 28.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 7, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|25.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|22.94 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|25.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|27.16 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|25.76 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|30.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Hyderabad
|25.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.57 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
