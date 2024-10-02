Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.87 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 29.18 °C Few clouds October 4, 2024 28.14 °C Overcast clouds October 5, 2024 28.38 °C Sky is clear October 6, 2024 29.74 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 29.84 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 30.33 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 30.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on October 2, 2024, is 28.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.87 °C and 30.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.41 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.