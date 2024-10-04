Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.35 °C, check weather forecast for October 4, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on October 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on October 4, 2024, is 27.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 29.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 5, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.13 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 5, 2024 28.54 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 29.23 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 29.71 °C Sky is clear
October 8, 2024 29.85 °C Scattered clouds
October 9, 2024 29.96 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 30.56 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 30.34 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on October 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.43 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.27 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.4 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.64 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 29.16 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.32 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 33.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on October 04, 2024
Indore weather update on October 04, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
