MP: Woman, daughter jump into water tank; kin blame husband

Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:29 PM IST

"The woman's parents have alleged the victim's husband used to taunt her for not being able to give birth to a son. The couple has two daughters. Further action would be taken after all angles are probed. Post mortem was conducted on Monday," police said.

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her two-year-old daughter in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The bodies of Rani Rajput (25) and daughter Riya were found in a water tank on Sunday and prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, a sub-inspector of Vijay Nagar police station said.

Monday, November 14, 2022
