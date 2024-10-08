Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses 46 lakh to fraudsters

PTI |
Oct 08, 2024 11:48 AM IST

MP woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses ₹46 lakh to fraudsters

Indore, A gang of fraudsters allegedly duped a 65-year-old woman of 46 lakh after subjecting her to fake interrogation for five days, in a latest case of 'digital arrest' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Tuesday.

MP woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 lakh to fraudsters
MP woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses 46 lakh to fraudsters

'Digital arrest' is a new method of cyber fraud, in which the fraudsters scare people by making audio or video calls by posing as law enforcement officers and confine them to their homes by giving them the false pretense of arrest.

A member of the fraudsters gang called the woman last month and posed as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation ,

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

"The gang member deceived the woman by saying that a person misused her bank account for drug trafficking, terrorist activities and money laundering and due to her collusion with that person, an arrest warrant has been issued against her," he said.

The fraudster deceived the woman through a video call by saying she was placed under "digital arrest", the official said, adding she was subjected to fake interrogation for five days.

During the questioning, the woman was threatened that if she did not transfer the money deposited in her bank account to the accounts mentioned by the gang, then her and her children's lives could be in danger, he said.

Scared by the threat, the woman transferred a total of 46 lakh in two instalments to different bank accounts mentioned by the gang, he said.

After realising that she was cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the police, he said.

Following the complaint, the police on Monday night registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and were investigating the matter, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On