Home / Cities / Indore News / ‘Please Go Home!’: Indore-based startup tracks, locks office system after work hours

‘Please Go Home!’: Indore-based startup tracks, locks office system after work hours

indore news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:43 AM IST

The CEO of the software firm, Ajay Golani told ANI that long working hours and time management are concerns among the employees, looking at which this step has been taken.

Research your market: Once you have a general idea of what you'd like to do, it's time to research the market.(Pexels)
Research your market: Once you have a general idea of what you'd like to do, it's time to research the market.(Pexels)
ANI |

In what can be called a fresh and unique initiative to ensure work-life balance, a software firm in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has started using time trackers that lock office computers and ask employees to 'Please Go Home' once their shift hours are over.

The CEO of the software firm, Ajay Golani told ANI that long working hours and time management are concerns among the employees, looking at which this step has been taken by them.

"We are a mobile application development company. Time management and long working hours are concerns among employees. So we have time trackers in our systems," Golani said.

He said that as the shift hours get over, a popup appear on office computer's screen that reads, "The system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go Home!!".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore
indore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out