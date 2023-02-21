‘Please Go Home!’: Indore-based startup tracks, locks office system after work hours

In what can be called a fresh and unique initiative to ensure work-life balance, a software firm in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has started using time trackers that lock office computers and ask employees to 'Please Go Home' once their shift hours are over.

The CEO of the software firm, Ajay Golani told ANI that long working hours and time management are concerns among the employees, looking at which this step has been taken by them.

"We are a mobile application development company. Time management and long working hours are concerns among employees. So we have time trackers in our systems," Golani said.

He said that as the shift hours get over, a popup appear on office computer's screen that reads, "The system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go Home!!".