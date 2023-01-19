Police arrests Indore man for raping, threatening woman to cut into pieces

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman and threatening to cut her into pieces under Banganga police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Shubham, aged around 25, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar locality in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "The 22-year-old Muslim girl had lodged a complaint against the accused at Banganga police station in the city. The accused had made physical relations with the girl and was pressuring her for marriage. He also threatened her that if she did not marry him then he would cut her into pieces."

"Acting on the complaint of the girl, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections, including rape of the IPC and arrested the accused. The accused was harassing the girl for the last year. Further investigation into the matter is going on," Raghuvanshi added. (ANI)

