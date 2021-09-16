Ruckus at Indore pub over ‘obscenity’ in a fashion show; cops arrest 3 organisers

BHOPAL: Three persons including a fashion designer were arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after a group of right-wing activists allegedly disrupted a fashion show at a city pub late on Wednesday, accusing the organisers of promoting obscenity.

Police said a case was registered under sections 188 and 151 of the Indian Penal Code against the organisers of the fashion show and the pub owner for holding the event in violation of Covid-19 protocol.

Section 188 provides for action against organisers for disobeying an order issued by a public servant while section 151 relates to an assembly of five or more people likely to disturb public peace after such assembly has been lawfully commanded to disperse. The two offences are punishable with one month imprisonment, and a maximum of six months jail, respectively.

Faiz Ahmed Ghori, who organised the show, choreographer Aditya Kotwal and designer Arbaaz Khan were arrested and produced before a court, said Tehzeeb Qazi, town inspector, Vijay Nagar police station.

Shosha pub owner Bhupendra Raghuvanshi and manager Laurence were also named in the First Information Report but are yet to be arrested, he said.

Police officer Qazi said the case was registered as the fashion show was organised without the requisite permission.

A pub employee, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, said trouble started soon after activists of a local right-wing group, Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) landed at the pub and started tearing down posters of the event. “They shouted slogans and also misbehaved with the organisers… We evacuated the models out of the premises with the help of security guards,” the employee said.

Local leaders of the outfit said they called the police because the organisers didn’t have approvals. “They were spreading obscenity and violating our tradition. We objected to it and called the police. On our complaint, police registered the case against the organisers,” said HJM’s Sonu Kalyane.

“People are trying to spoil the culture of Indore by organizing such obscene programmes. What kind of fashion show was that they just called the models for a liquor party. Police should register FIR under some serious section,” added Sumit Hardia, also of the HJM.

Pub owner Bhupendra Raghuvanshi and the organisers of the fashion show couldn’t be contacted for the comments.

In January 2021, activists of another local right-wing group, Hindu Jagruti Manch, created a ruckus at a restaurant for organizing a comedy show. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested for hurting religious sentiments in this case and sent to jail. They were released after Supreme Court granted them bail.