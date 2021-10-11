Teenage boy dies by 'suicide', leaves behind note with request for PM Modi

A teenage boy in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior died by suicide as he "failed to become a good dancer", reported news agency PTI. The report, quoting police, stated that the 16-year-old boy left behind a purported 'suicide note' requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his last wish of producing a music video featuring a song sung by famous singer Arijit Singh and dance choreographed by Sushant Khatri, a Nepali artist.

The boy was studying in class 11. He reportedly killed himself by lying on the railway track on Sunday night, Jhansi Road police station in-charge Sanjiv Nayan Sharma told PTI.

The police official said that the 'suicide note', purportedly written by the boy, was found with his body in which he stated that he could not become a good dancer as his family and friends did not support him.

"In the suicide note, the teenager also said that a music video should be made after his death in which a song should be sung by Arijit Singh and dance be choreographed by Sushant Khatri, a Nepali artist. The note said this music video will give peace to his soul and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete his last wish," Sharma said.

A further investigation into the matter is underway.

