Crane runs over 4 persons in Indore: Police

ByShruti Tomar
May 02, 2023 08:42 PM IST

Four people on two motorcycles, including a woman and a child, were killed in a road accident in Indore after being hit by a crane. Another victim lost her legs. The crane driver fled the scene.

BHOPAL: Four people on two motorcycles died after being hit by a crane in Banganga area of Indore on Tuesday evening, police said.

Banganga police officer Rajendra Soni said the driver of the crane fled from the spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Among the four who died in the road accident are a woman, a child and two men, said Rajendra Soni, town inspector, Banganga police station. A fifth victim, a woman, lost her legs.

Soni said the crane was on Banganga bridge when it hit two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction. He added that the victims were run over by the crane and were rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared the four brought dead. The woman who survived the accident is being treated at Aurobindo Hospital.

Police said the driver of the crane fled the spot.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal.

crane indore road accident
crane indore road accident
