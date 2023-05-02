Crane runs over 4 persons in Indore: Police

BHOPAL: Four people on two motorcycles died after being hit by a crane in Banganga area of Indore on Tuesday evening, police said. Banganga police officer Rajendra Soni said the driver of the crane fled from the spot (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Among the four who died in the road accident are a woman, a child and two men, said Rajendra Soni, town inspector, Banganga police station. A fifth victim, a woman, lost her legs.

Soni said the crane was on Banganga bridge when it hit two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction. He added that the victims were run over by the crane and were rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared the four brought dead. The woman who survived the accident is being treated at Aurobindo Hospital.

Police said the driver of the crane fled the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON