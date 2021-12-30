Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for Covid-19, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight from Indore

A woman, who been already taken four doses of two different vaccines against, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, reports have said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports said the woman tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport and was admitted to a hospital.

"As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus,” Indore health department's medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI on Wednesday.

Also read | Doctor identifies 2 new Omicron symptoms, says even vaccinated have some

Kourav said the woman arrived in Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh 12 days ago to attend the wedding of a close relative. She has taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer's anti-Covid-19 vaccines between January and August, the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman is asymptomatic as of now, the official also told PTI. However, she told the airport's health staff she had a cold and cough four days ago, Kourav said.

Also read | India’s Omicron cases spike to 961, daily Covid-19 infections rise by 13,154

In the last few months, two women and a man were stopped from boarding the Indore-Dubai flight, being run every Wednesday, after they tested positive for the viral infection at the airport.

The state’s health department data shows Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 793,816 on Wednesday with the detection of 48 cases and its death toll remained unchanged at 10,533.

Also read | As Omicron spreads, WHO chief scientist’s take on Covid-19 vaccines

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh has reported 9 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON