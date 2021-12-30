Woman vaccinated 4 times tests positive for Covid-19, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight from Indore

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
indore news

The woman tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport and was admitted to a hospital in Indore, according to reports. 
The woman is asymptomatic as of now, an official has said. (AFP File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

A woman, who been already taken four doses of two different vaccines against, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Indore airport following which she was prevented from boarding a Dubai-bound flight, reports have said.

Reports said the woman tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport and was admitted to a hospital.

"As per the standard practice, rapid RT-PCR tests are conducted during the weekly Indore-Dubai flight and as part of it, 89 passengers were tested today. A woman among them was found infected with the coronavirus,” Indore health department's medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI on Wednesday.

Kourav said the woman arrived in Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh 12 days ago to attend the wedding of a close relative. She has taken two doses each of Sinopharm and Pfizer's anti-Covid-19 vaccines between January and August, the official said.

The woman is asymptomatic as of now, the official also told PTI. However, she told the airport's health staff she had a cold and cough four days ago, Kourav said.

In the last few months, two women and a man were stopped from boarding the Indore-Dubai flight, being run every Wednesday, after they tested positive for the viral infection at the airport.

The state’s health department data shows Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 793,816 on Wednesday with the detection of 48 cases and its death toll remained unchanged at 10,533.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh has reported 9 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

