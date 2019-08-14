Industrial boiler explosion in Pune blows away two factory workers to smithereens

cities

PUNE Two workers died in a boiler explosion at a private firm in Sasewadi, Bhor taluka, Pune-Satara highway, on Wednesday.

According to Pune rural police officials, the boiler exploded at CPH Manufacturing, an industrial unit in Velugaon, 25 kilometres from Pune.

The bodies of the two deceased were blown to smithereens in he accident and police had to collect body parts strewn around after the mishap.

Assistant Police Inspector Dattatreya Darade, investigating officer in the case, said that Vikas Singh (35), a resident of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and plant manager, Prasad Ravindra Prasad (27), a resident of Bihar, are the deceased individuals.

The duo were welding when a spark led to a welding gas cylinder blast. “ The blast caused the boiler to blow up and their bodies were damaged and charred beyond recognition,” API Darade said.

According to Darade, preliminary reports suggest that the factory was spread over five gunthas and was engaged in manufacturing furnace oil by burning tyres. “We have found that the factory owners had taken necessary permissions and investigation are on. We have not booked anybody till now and are looking at other aspects in the case,” said Darade.

According to CPH manufaturing, the factory also has permission from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Anuj Chhajed, director, CPH Manufacturing, in a statement said: “This is indeed an unfortunate incident. We will carry out a thorough investigation to find out the reasons behind it. However, our top priority right now is to extend help the families of the people who lost their lives. Immediate aid of Rs 2 lakh each, is being offered to the families ”

