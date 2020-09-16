Industrial Training Institutes to reopen in Punjab on September 21

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:56 IST

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of Punjab are set to resume classes from September 21 after six months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a circular issued by the directorate of technical education, administrations of state-run and private ITIs have been directed to make all arrangements for classes in adherence with Covid-19 guidelines.

ITIs will be the first educational institutes in the state that will restart classes in the Unlock 4 phase since the lockdown imposed in Punjab on March 22.

Last week, the ministry of health and family welfare had allowed the reopening of educational institutes offering skill or entrepreneurship training.

Punjab has 347 state-run and privately managed ITIs in which 55,000 students have been enrolled.

FOCUS ON PRACTICAL TRAINING, EXAMS IN NOVEMBER

Principal secretary, technical education, Anurag Verma said on Wednesday that the focus of the classes will be to impart practical training.

After these classes, exams will be held in November that will enable students to join the profession after getting diplomas from their respective institutes.

“Every trade comprises 70% curriculum of practical and it will be completed in about 40 days. After a fortnight of the lockdown in Punjab, our instructors started holding virtual classes from mid-April and these remain quite successful. But it is important to have hands-on practical training using machines and tools,” he said.

Verma said students who took admission recently will continue to attend online lectures for theory parts of various subjects.

The principal of the Government ITI for Women in Bathinda, Nirmal Singh, said work to hold staggered practical classes has begun. “Students and instructors will be called on alternate days to ensure physical distancing. As ITI workshops are normally spacious and every trade has an average of 20-25 students thus it will not be much challenging to arrange practical training,” he said.