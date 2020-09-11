e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Infant dies at Panchkula hospital, family allege medical negligence

Infant dies at Panchkula hospital, family allege medical negligence

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

High drama was witnessed at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula after a family from Rajiv Colony alleged medical negligence by auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) leading to the death of their toddler. According to the mother, “On Wednesday, ANMs from the civil dispensary visited the hospital and the toddler was given medicines after which he developed a fever. The next morning, his condition deteriorated following which he was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.” The family is demanding an inquiry into the matter and gave a written complaint to the police.

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In