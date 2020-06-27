Infant, PGIMER scholar among 11 Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh tricity

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:42 IST

A seven-month-old boy from Sector 22 is among two Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Friday.

Six people, including a 29-year-old woman research scholar of the PGIMER and a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur, tested positive in Mohali, while three fresh cases surfaced in Panchkula.

A 21-year-old youth, stated to be of Chandigarh, also tested positive in Panchkula after returning from Kazakhstan. His case has not been added to any city’s tally so far.

The Chandigarh infant is the family contact of an already positive case from the same sector. The other case in the UT is that of a 25-year-old woman of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. She has four family contacts, who are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, six people were discharged on Friday, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 335 and recovery rate to 79%. There are 425 confirmed cases in the city, of which 84 are still active.

In Mohali, the number of cases has climbed to 242, though there are only 52 active cases.

The PGIMER research scholar’s husband had also tested positive on Thursday. Her 16 workplace contacts have been quarantined, said a PGIMER release.

Other patients in Mohali are five females, two aged 18 and others 15, 19 and 34, all from Behda village in Dera Bassi. They are migrants and were working in a meat factory.

Meanwhile, seven persons from Dera Bassi subdivision were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 185.

In Panchkula, a 76-year-old kidney patient from Sector 12 is among three women who were found infected. With this, the district’s total count has reached 106, of which 56 cases are active.

The elderly woman was tested on being admitted to a private hospital. The other two patients are a 20-year-old woman from Manakpur Devilal and a 25-year-old woman from Surajpur. The former had returned from her paternal house in Uttar Pradesh after delivering a child. The other works in a factory at Kot village in Mohali and is a workplace contact of a positive person.