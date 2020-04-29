e-paper
Infected new mother tested again in Tarn Taran

Woman asymptomatic, source of infection still unclear, say health officials

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
A day after a 24-year-old woman, who delivered a child on Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Tarn Taran, the district administration has ordered her re-test as the source of her infection is unclear.

The woman from Basarke village in Bhikhiwind sub-division had been admitted to Sursingh community health centre (CHC) on April 24 where she gave birth to a boy. Though she was asymptomatic, her samples were taken soon after the delivery as per the health department directions, and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Before her test result came, she was discharged from the hospital. She had left to her maternal home in Lohka village falling under Patti sub-division on Saturday night.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Kawar Harjot Singh said, “She was discharged after the delivery as she was asymptomatic. She didn’t meet any suspected person, or any person who had foreign travel history.”

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Singh said they have again taken the woman’s samples for re-testing. “We doubt her report as she is asymptomatic. We have sent her samples to Amritsar government hospital for testing again. Her baby’s samples have been sent too,” he said.

Two CHC staff members who came in close quarters with the woman have also been isolated, the SMO added.

