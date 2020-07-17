e-paper
Infections haunt the men in khaki

At least 59 cops in the Ludhiana police department have been infected so far, 28 still battling the virus, 1 dead

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:47 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Cops enforcing the lockdown in Ludhiana.
On the frontline in the battle against Covid-19, the men in khaki in Ludhiana are one of the most susceptible groups to the infection. The department has already lost one of its men to the virus while at least 28 others are still fighting it.

Till date, as many as 59 cops have been infected with the deadly virus.

Hindustantimes

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the personnel are required to be continuously on the ground to enforce the lockdown restrictions, which leaves them vulnerable. He added that the department is taking special measures to keep the infection at bay.

“We are conducting regular health check-ups and providing our personnel multivitamins and fruits to boost their immunity. Besides, special exercise sessions are also held to keep them fit,” he said.

The DCP added that the department has had to make several changes in its working since the pandemic outbreak. “We are now encouraging people to file their complaints online instead of physically visiting the police station. Besides, we are restricting the entry of people inside police stations and also regularly sanitising the vicinity,” said Chaudhary.

Last week, the department was forced to suspend operations at the Moti Nagar police station for two days after five cops tested positive for the virus.

