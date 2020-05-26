e-paper
Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar's SKIMS

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Monday further strengthened advanced patient care services with the inauguration of Infectious diseases block (IDB).

The inauguration was done by advisor to L-G of Jammu & Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan.

It is the first centre of its kind in north India which is equipped with superlative quality facilities. The services that will be provided include 40-bed isolation ward, l5-bed high dependency isolation ward and intensive care unit (ICU).

The centre will also have four-bedded RO and dialysis unit, independent portable x-ray, USG machine and ECG, lab facilities for haemogram coagulation studies arterial blood gas and electrolyte analysis, biochemistry etc.

SKlMS director Dr AG Ahangar dedicated the IDB to the patient care, especially the engineering department, and other supportive management services for making this possible in short span of time against all odds.

Ahangar expressed satisfaction about the safety measures taken at all levels to ensure protection of frontline health workers.

