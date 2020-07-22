e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / INLD launches membership drive to reconnect with party workers

INLD launches membership drive to reconnect with party workers

In this membership campaign which was launched on Wednesday, senior INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will take charge of 10 districts.

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has started a membership drive to reconnect with party workers, who were disenchanted and inactive for some reason, an official spokesperson said.

In this membership campaign which was launched on Wednesday, senior INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will take charge of 10 districts. The party’s state president Nafe Singh Rathi and national vice-president Prakash Bharti will take charge of six districts each.

The spokesperson said INLD is the party of workers and activists are the backbone of the outfit. “Recently, some very ambitious people worked to disintegrate the party’s ideology. The reality of those people is now exposed to the public,” the spokesperson said.

“These people misled the party workers by showing inducement and false dreams,” he added.

Former Leader of Opposition and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will go to Mewat, Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Nafe Singh Rathi will take charge of Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Dadri. Prakash Bharti will go to Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal districts to boost the morale of the party workers and convince people to join the party membership.

top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi key to Cong govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi key to Cong govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In