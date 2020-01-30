e-paper
Institute in Pune under scanner for irregularities

Institute in Pune under scanner for irregularities

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:18 IST
The state has decided to initiate an investigation into financial and other irregularities at Pune’s Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), which was formed by the erstwhile BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

SARTHI is a non-profit government company formed for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Kunbi communities and the families dependent on agriculture. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting. The state may also go for a criminal investigation if it finds basis in the charges, said officials.

The issue of irregularities had come for discussion in the state cabinet meeting where Kishorraje Nimbalkar, secretary, relief and rehabilitation presented his preliminary report. “Nimbalkar has found that SARTHI published advertisement for filling up 6,000 positions in the government by violating DGIPR norms. It also hired employees from a firm not on government list. It splurged a large amount of funds on buying six cars for office-bearers, though the budget was not approved,” said an official. Ministers demanded a thorough probe, which was approved by the CM. He said stern action will be taken against those found guilty, said a senior minister.

