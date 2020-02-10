e-paper
Internal audit calls for dismantling of all 4 units of Bathinda thermal plant

Internal audit calls for dismantling of all 4 units of Bathinda thermal plant

Commissioned in September 1974, the power project was closed down by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in January 2018 citing high cost of power generation as compared to other thermal plants in Punjab at that time

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:14 IST
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda

         

An internal audit by the management of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)-run Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP), Bathinda, which has been defunct for two years, has mooted dismantling of its all four units.

The state government was earlier planning to pull down only two units and proposed to upgrade the rest to generate power from biomass fuel.

Commissioned in September 1974, the power project was closed down by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in January 2018 citing high cost of power generation as compared to other thermal plants in Punjab at that time.

In November last year, the PSPCL had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for dismantling and disposing of the two units of 110 MW capacity each of GNDTP. But only one private firm, a scrap dealer, expressed interest in the bid.

GNDTP superintending engineer RK Mittal said the management in its audit observed that the plan to dismantle only two units is not workable.

“All units are integrated for power generation and selective dismantling of two of them is seen as the key reason that parties did not show interest in the dismantling of two units. We will soon submit a proposal to the PSPCL authorities recommending pulling down of all four units. The final decision will be taken by them.”

An initial assessment had stated that two units of the defunct power plant could be modified to biomass and it could consume more than 4-lakh tonne paddy straw every year.

“Besides saving ₹116 crore annually on conventional fuel to energise the power plant, the proposed biomass project may save the emission of 2.8 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide annually. The proposed project has the potential of safe disposal of paddy straw, contributing to curbing air pollution,” said an official.

PSPCL director (generation) SK Puri said a proposal to upgrade two units based on paddy residue is pending with the state government.

Official sources said that the cash strapped Punjab government has also been exploring options of disposing of a sizable chunk of assets of GNDTP worth crores of rupees.

The project is spread on 1,700 acre land of which nearly 1,000 acre has been used for power plant and lakes.

Part of the residential colony at GNDTP is being used by the district administration.

