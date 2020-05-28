e-paper
International airport at Halwara to be ready in three years: Ludhiana MP

International airport at Halwara to be ready in three years: Ludhiana MP

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 03:44 IST
Ludhiana
International flights from the Halwara Airport in Ludhiana are expected to take off in the next three years and will give a new direction to the development of Ludhiana and its adjoining areas, local member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu said.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Bittu said the Punjab government was working to ensure that this airport became operational in the next two-and-a-half years.

“The first phase of the project will include the development of a new international civil terminal over 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircraft. The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has already taken possession of this land,” he said, adding that they will try to get the runway and terminal building completed on priority to aid operations of international flights at the earliest.

Bittu said in lieu of the acquired land, farmers were paid a compensation of Rs 20.6 lakh per acre (including 100% solatium, 12% AP and 1.25 multiplier factor). Besides, each eligible family will also be paid Rs 5.5 lakh as rehabilitation and resettlement amount.

After completing all formalities, GLADA acquired land in a peaceful manner, with the consent of land owners on May 22.

The New Civil and Cargo International Air Terminal, coming up at the IAF Station, Halwara, is a joint venture of the Punjab government and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) with a 51:49 share. Besides boosting economic development, the airport will generate employment opportunities and bring in tourism in this part of Punjab, the Ludhiana MP said.

