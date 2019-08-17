Interpol nabs Punjab’s wanted gangster Sukhpreet Buddha in Romania

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:35 IST

Interpol nabbed Punjab’s wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha from Romania earlier this week. Buddha is wanted in over 20 cases of murder, robbery and demanding ransom in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Most recently, his name was linked to an attack on Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Canada in June this year.

A native of Kussa village of Moga district, Buddha, had been acting as a self-styled head of the Davinder Bambiha gang after Bambiha’s encounter in 2016. Soon, he gained notoriety as one of the biggest names in crime in the state, along with gangster Vicky Gounder. In 2018, he had fled the country after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh launched a crackdown against gangsters. As part of the campaign, Punjab Police had arrested and killed gangsters in encounters.

“A specific input about his movement in some countries was shared with the agency (the Interpol) through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal agency from the country that communicates with the Interpol,” said a senior functionary of state police, conforming the arrest.

He added, “The only information we have from our own sources is that Buddha was arrested from an airport in Romania three-four days ago. We are waiting for official confirmation as Interpol shares such information with the CBI and not directly with the Punjab Police,” a senior Punjab Police functionary told HT. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta told HT that details were awaited.

Police claim that Buddha had also established contact with pro-Khalistan elements. A few pro-Khalistan activists in Europe have also posted updates on Facebook about Buddha’s arrest terming him as ‘a strong voice for Khalistan in Punjab’.

Committed first murder in 2011

Buddha’s first major crime involved the killing of a man in his village on March 20, 2011. A court arrested and convicted him of murder on August 5, 2015. In 2016, he jumped parole after which he was declared a proclaimed offender. On January 17, 2017, he killed a businessman in Dabwali followed by murder of another Jaito trader, Ravinder Pappu Kochhar, in July the same year.

In June 2017, Buddha and another gangster killed a poultry farm owner, Hardev Singh Gogi Jatana, at Rampura Phul in Bathinda. They had claimed that this was a revenge killing as Hardev had given a tip-off to the police about Bambiha’s whereabouts.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 01:35 IST