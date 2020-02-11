Investiture ceremony: HP governor presents medals to 58 personnel

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:52 IST

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday awarded 58 medals to police, correctional service, home guards and civil defence and fire service personnel at the investiture ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present during the ceremony.

Governor awarded President Police Medal for distinguished services to AP Siddique, Ram Dev, Parshotam Chand and Ashok Tiwari. He also awarded Police Medal for meritorious services to 19 recipients, including AP Singh, Himanshu Mishra and Shubhra Tiwari Heera. Three Correctional Service Medals were awarded to Sushil Kumar, Hari Dutt and Pankaj Sharma. Two personnel were honoured with Presidential Home and Civil Defence Medal for distinguished services. 16 personnel were awarded with Home and Civil Defence Medal for meritorious services, while one person was awarded President’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished services and 12 winners for Fire Service Medal for meritorious work were awarded.

Governor said, “It is a pride moment to honour the persons for their exemplary services to society. There contribution will inspire others to work with zeal for betterment and welfare of the society.”

“It is the responsibility of police to maintain peace and they are performing their responsibility in a better way” he added.

He said Himachal Pradesh Police are known for their fearless, honest and clean image and it is important to maintain that.

Chief secretary Anil Khachi, director general of police SR Mardi and principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Kundu were also present on the occasion.