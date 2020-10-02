IPL gambling in Goa: Eight arrested in two separate raids

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:14 IST

The police busted two gambling networks betting on the outcomes of Indian Premier League matches in as many days in Goa.

On Friday, the Goa Police Crime Branch raided a hotel and arrested three persons from Hyderabad, Sandeep Patel, Krishnakant and Bhoja Bhopal Yadav, who were found accepting bets on IPL matches from people across India.

“They would register these bets on a software to calculate winnings at the end of each game. The trio is a habitual gang of bookies and has been operating for the last four years. Every year, they establish base at different places in India. At the beginning of each season they accept deposits from interested customers and at the end of the season, settle accounts as per the software’s calculation,” Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena informed.

The arrests came a day after the Police apprehended five persons from a villa at Candolim, a coastal village in north Goa—Raju Singh (25) Mohit Kumar (21) Ravi Mamtani (30) Sagar Singh Rathore (28), all from Rajasthan, one Suraj Soni (28) from Nepal.

The police seized Rs 1.15 lakh in the two raids besides equipment like laptops and routers.