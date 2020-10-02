e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / IPL gambling in Goa: Eight arrested in two separate raids

IPL gambling in Goa: Eight arrested in two separate raids

None of the arrested men, part of the betting networks, belong to Goa

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:14 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panjim
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
         

The police busted two gambling networks betting on the outcomes of Indian Premier League matches in as many days in Goa.

On Friday, the Goa Police Crime Branch raided a hotel and arrested three persons from Hyderabad, Sandeep Patel, Krishnakant and Bhoja Bhopal Yadav, who were found accepting bets on IPL matches from people across India.

“They would register these bets on a software to calculate winnings at the end of each game. The trio is a habitual gang of bookies and has been operating for the last four years. Every year, they establish base at different places in India. At the beginning of each season they accept deposits from interested customers and at the end of the season, settle accounts as per the software’s calculation,” Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena informed.

The arrests came a day after the Police apprehended five persons from a villa at Candolim, a coastal village in north Goa—Raju Singh (25) Mohit Kumar (21) Ravi Mamtani (30) Sagar Singh Rathore (28), all from Rajasthan, one Suraj Soni (28) from Nepal.

The police seized Rs 1.15 lakh in the two raids besides equipment like laptops and routers.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In