IPS Mutyal new joint CP of PCMC

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:30 IST

Prakash Mutyal, special inspector general and chief vigilance officer of Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) has taken over as the new joint commissioner (administration) of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

He took charge of the office on Wednesday.

Mutyal, Indian Police Service (IPS) alumni, earlier served as additional commissioner in Pune north and worked with the Pune rural police. He served as special inspector general of Aurangabad before the PCMC posting.

Mutyal will be retiring from the service on December 31, 2019.

